RFOX Finance (VFOX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.37 Million

RFOX Finance (VFOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, RFOX Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. RFOX Finance has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $12,166.00 worth of RFOX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RFOX Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RFOX Finance Profile

RFOX Finance’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. RFOX Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for RFOX Finance is rfox.finance. RFOX Finance’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

Buying and Selling RFOX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “A Venture builder that creates internet companies in emerging markets based in Southeast Asia. RFOX Finance is the launchpad for RFOX VALT, a fully immersive discovery shopping and retail experience. Users Earn tokens through Yield Farming.$RFOX tokens can be stored on the ETH or BSC blockchain. At this stage, $VFOX will only be stored on the Binance Smart Chain.Farming of RFOX-VFOX will take place in farms on RFOX Finance. Following the launch of VFOX farms you will also be able to purchase BEP-20 RFOX and $VFOX tokens directly through RFOX Finance and PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RFOX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RFOX Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RFOX Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

