Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €149.85 ($152.91) and last traded at €154.30 ($157.45). Approximately 288,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €161.50 ($164.80).

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €163.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €187.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

About Rheinmetall

(Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.