Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIO. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,339.23 ($64.51).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,025 ($60.72) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,843.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,253.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £81.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.64.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

