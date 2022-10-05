Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Trimmed by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.9 %

RIO opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,378.57.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

