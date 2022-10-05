Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

