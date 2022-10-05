Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

