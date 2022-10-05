RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 11,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,669. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

