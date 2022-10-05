RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 166493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.