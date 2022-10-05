Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 791,746 shares.The stock last traded at $3.98 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,414 shares of company stock valued at $434,090. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

