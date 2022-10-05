RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up to $89.87

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.87, but opened at $92.48. RPM International shares last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 5,658 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.