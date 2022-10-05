S.Finance (SFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $116,885.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

