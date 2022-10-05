Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.3% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

