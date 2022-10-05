Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,331 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. 73,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,528. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89.

