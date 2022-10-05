Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,021 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 330.9% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 219.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. 57,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

