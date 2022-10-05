Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,312 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 220,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,595. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
