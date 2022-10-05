Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,675,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.19 and its 200 day moving average is $220.47. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

