Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,005 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,005 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 215,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 3,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

