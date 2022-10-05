Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,967. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 288.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

