Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
