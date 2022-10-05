Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

