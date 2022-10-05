San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.98

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.98 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.46). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 39.25 ($0.47), with a volume of 41,752 shares changing hands.

San Leon Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £172.68 million and a PE ratio of 491.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.96.

About San Leon Energy

(Get Rating)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.