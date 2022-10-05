Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $273,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,598 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after acquiring an additional 318,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

