SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 5.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 19,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 834,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $714.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

