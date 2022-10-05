Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.50 price objective by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.08.

SSL stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.05. 252,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,843. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2296819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

