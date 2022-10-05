Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.01. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 1,659,698 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

