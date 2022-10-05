Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Up 1.1%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.57. 1,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SISXF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.