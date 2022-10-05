SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $384.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.07.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $293.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.12. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $280.92 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

