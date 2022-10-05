SBB Research Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SBB Research Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $130.21.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

