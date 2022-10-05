Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lowered by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,335 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.3% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $7,264,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 37.4% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 285,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 173.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

