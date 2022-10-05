Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 7,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

