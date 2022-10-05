Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,709 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after buying an additional 267,098 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,752. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02.

