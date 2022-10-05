ScPrime Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003964 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,514,581 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

