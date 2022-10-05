Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.11% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 9.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $779,138.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,241,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,973,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRG opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Further Reading

