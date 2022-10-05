Shah Capital Management Grows Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,590 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up approximately 8.7% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 0.09% of China Yuchai International worth $33,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CYD opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

