Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Shelf Drilling Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

About Shelf Drilling

(Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.