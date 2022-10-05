Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.72

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $842.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 162.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

