Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 8.18%.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

