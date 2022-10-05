Shiden Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $859,019.00 (SDN)

Shiden Network (SDN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Shiden Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Shiden Network has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $859,019.00 worth of Shiden Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiden Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00145246 BTC.

Shiden Network’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. Shiden Network’s total supply is 71,394,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,374,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiden Network is https://reddit.com/r/shidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shiden Network’s official Twitter account is @shidennetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shiden Network is shiden.astar.network. Shiden Network’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiden Network (SDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Shiden Network has a current supply of 71,394,391.64402872 with 30,941,332.41877176 in circulation. The last known price of Shiden Network is 0.33778967 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $440,605.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shiden.astar.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiden Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiden Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiden Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

