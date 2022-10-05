Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shires Income Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 243.88 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £75.52 million and a P/E ratio of 855.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.81 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.52).
About Shires Income
