Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shires Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 243.88 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £75.52 million and a P/E ratio of 855.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.81 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.52).

Get Shires Income alerts:

About Shires Income

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.