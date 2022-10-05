Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 926.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 529,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,492,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

