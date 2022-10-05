Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Increased by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 820.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390,282 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 2.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 548,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,492,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

