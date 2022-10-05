Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expands By 10.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

AMC Networks Stock Up 3.7 %

AMCX stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

