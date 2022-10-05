Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expands By 8.0%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $70.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $56,653,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 11.7% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

