Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Drops By 6.0%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,795,800 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 1,911,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,565.4 days.

CHRRF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.60.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

