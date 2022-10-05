Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Increases By 9.4%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRDO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,124 shares of company stock worth $736,348. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

