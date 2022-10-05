Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Expands By 9.8%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 171,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Emerald has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Emerald

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

In related news, Director David Saul Levin acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,324.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 428.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,636 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Emerald by 172.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 115,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 75.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

