Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Rises By 9.7%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

