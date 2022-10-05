Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 6.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,736,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on FLMMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Filo Mining Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.10.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Filo Mining (FLMMF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.