Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 6.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,736,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLMMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

