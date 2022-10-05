Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expands By 8.8%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FormFactor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in FormFactor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 103,858 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

FORM opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

