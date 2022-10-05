Short Interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Grows By 7.9%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 7.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

