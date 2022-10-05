Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Rises By 8.5%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Game Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,095,000 after acquiring an additional 831,644 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

